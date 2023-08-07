Pakistan: How Imran Khan is coping in jail

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 07, 2023 | 04:42 pm 2 min read

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan has been imprisoned in the high-security Attock jail, where he has been granted B-class facilities

Imprisoned in the Toshakhana corruption case, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (70) has been lodged in the high-security Attock jail, where authorities have reportedly granted him B-class facilities. However, his lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjotha, filed a plea before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking A-class accommodation for him amid his party's concerns about his safety and health, citing "harsh solitary confinement."

Why does this story matter?

Khan was sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case on Saturday. He is accused of concealing the proceeds from selling state gifts he received from foreign dignitaries while in office. The sentence disqualified him from contesting elections for five years. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief claims the government and the military framed him to eliminate him from the upcoming PM race.

Lawyers to meet Khan today

According to Dawn, Khan's legal team tried meeting him in jail on Sunday for certain essentials and to obtain his signatures to secure the power of attorney. However, the prison authorities denied them access and asked them to return on Monday. The PTI's core committee held a meeting on Sunday, chaired by its Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and demanded his immediate release.

PTI claims Khan kept in 9x11 cell, authorities deny

The party also alleged that Khan has been kept in a 9x11 feet cell and the jail lacked B-class facilities. However, the prison authorities have denied the allegations and said B-class privileges entitle him to various facilities, including books, newspapers, a table, a chair, a 21-inch television, a mattress, and clothing. It also allows Khan to meet his family and lawyers once a week.

Order stated Adiala jail, but Khan lodged in Attock prison

Moreover, reports said the trial court's order sentencing Khan in the case stated he would be imprisoned in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. However, he is currently in Attock jail, around 100km away from Adiala jail. Reports also claimed Attock jail authorities were kept in the dark about shifting Khan there. Notably, the Pakistan Prisons Rules, 1978, classify prisoners as superior, ordinary, and political class.

