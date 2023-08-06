US: Indian consulate offers to fly home 'starving' Hyderabad woman

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 06, 2023 | 05:50 pm 2 min read

Indian mission in US contacts Hyderabad woman found starving in Chicago

The Indian mission in the United States (US) on Saturday revealed that it had offered travel and medical assistance to a woman from Hyderabad who was found starving on the streets of Chicago recently. A video of the woman identified as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi surfaced online and sparked widespread concerns over her well-being late last month.

Zaidi's parents contacted MEA for assistance

After the video went viral on the internet, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reportedly received an appeal from Zaidi's parents to help her return to India. In its response, the Indian Consulate General in Chicago reportedly contacted her and offered her medical help and assistance to travel back to the country. However, Zaidi is yet to respond to this offer.

Here's what Indian mission said

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago stated on X (formerly Twitter), "Happy that we could contact Ms. Syeda Zaidi and offered help, including medical assistance and travel to India." "She is fit and spoken to her mother in India. She is yet to respond on our offer of support to return to India. We stand ready to extend to her all assistance (sic)."

Details on Zaidi and her life in US

According to the news outlet News18, Zaidi was pursuing a master's degree at TRINE University in Detroit. Her parents lost contact with her around two months before her video went viral last month. On the other hand, Zaidi's mother claimed that her daughter has been in "deep depression" after losing her bag containing her certificates, purse, phone, and clothes while traveling.

Zaidi's mother's letter to EAM Jaishankar

Earlier, Zaidi's mother had also written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance. "It is requested to kindly ask the Embassy of India, Washington DC, US, and the Indian Consulate in Chicago, US, to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible back to India. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed," ANI quoted her letter as saying.

