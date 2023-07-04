World

US 'strongly condemns' torching of Indian consulate by alleged Khalistanis

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 04, 2023 | 12:22 pm 2 min read

The US on Tuesday strongly condemned the arson and vandalism attempt at the Indian consulate in San Francisco

The United States (US) on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the arson and vandalism attempt at the Indian consulate in San Francisco, which was reported on Sunday. US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller called the attack a criminal offense. A local channel, Diya TV, reported that Khalistan supporters released a video of the incident with "#LongLiveKHALISTAN" and "violence begets violence" written in it.

Why does this story matter?

This is the second attack on the consulate within months. In March, Khalistan supporters—seeking to be separated from India—vandalized the Indian consulate in San Francisco, protesting against the Indian government's action on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, a proponent of Khalistan. Earlier, Khalistanis also attacked the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) and several Hindu temples in Australia and Canada.

No casualty reported, damage controlled

Reportedly, the consulate was torched between 1:30am and 2:30am on Sunday (local time). However, no casualties were reported in the incident, and the damage was controlled as the fire department quickly doused the fire.

The video is yet to be verified independently

Video shows articles about KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death

The video showed news articles about the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, one of India's most-wanted terrorists, carried a reward of Rs. 10 lakh. He was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada last month. He was accused of killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing case.

India summons Canadian high commissioner over Khalistani rally

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Monday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay after pro-Khalistanis in Canada announced a "freedom rally" in Toronto on Saturday. The posters for the rally allegedly carried threats to India's envoy in Ottawa and consul general in Toronto. The Canadian government called the posters "unacceptable" and said it was committed to protecting Indian diplomats.

