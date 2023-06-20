India

PM Modi's first state visit to US: What to expect

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 20, 2023

Modi to hold bilateral talks with Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Tuesday for his maiden three-day state visit to the United States (US). Before taking off, Modi announced on his website that the formal invitation by President Joe Biden reflected "the vigor and vitality of the partnership between our democracies." Here's what to expect from Modi's US visit.

Watch: Modi leaves for US visit

Modi to address US Congress on June 22

Modi is scheduled to commence his visit from New York. On Wednesday, he will participate in International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters. He will then travel to Washington DC where he will meet Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner along with several dignitaries. On Thursday, he will address a joint session of the US Congress.

Modi to hold talks with Biden

During his meeting with Biden, Modi is expected to discuss the visa wait-time issue, which has left Indians facing a waiting period of up to 600 days. Further, he would likely reach a jet engine manufacturing deal. This coincides with earlier reports, which claimed that US-based General Electric may produce the GE-F414 jet engine in India in a multi-million-dollar deal with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

PM to meet Elon Musk

In New York, the prime minister is expected to meet with around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, academicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, and more. According to ANI, the names include Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, economist Paul Romer, essayist Nicholas Nassim Taleb, investor Ray Dalio, and author Jeff Smith, among others.

Indian diaspora prepares for Modi's visit

Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora in the US. Ahead of his visit, Indians in New Jersey have started handcrafting a 20-foot-long floral garland with tricolor as its theme. Moreover, women of the Indian diaspora in Richmond were seen dancing and rehearsing to prepare for their performance during Modi's visit. Children, too, were seen making Indian flags to welcome Modi.

