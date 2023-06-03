India

Odisha: PM Modi arrives at train accident site in Balasore

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 03, 2023, 04:57 pm 1 min read

Modi chaired a high-level meeting earlier on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the site where the horrific three-way train crash occurred in Balasore, Odisha, to take stock of the situation. Now, he is on his way to meet the accident survivors at a hospital in Cuttack. Earlier in the day, he chaired a high-level meeting over the incident, which took place on Friday evening.

PM Modi reaches Balasore

Nearly 300 dead in Odisha train tragedy

Modi landed near the site of the incident at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district in an Indian Air Force helicopter. He reportedly had a discussion with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. According to the latest reports, nearly 300 people have died, and around 1,000 people have been injured in one of India's worst train accidents.

Rescue operations concluded, restoration work underway

After the reports of the train crash first emerged on Friday, Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured. Meanwhile, rescue operations at the accident site concluded at around 3:00pm on Saturday, and restoration work was underway. The train crash is the fourth deadliest in India, as per available records.