India

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelenskyy seeks Modi's support for peace proposal

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelenskyy seeks Modi's support for peace proposal

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 25, 2023, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and sought India's support for a proposed peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima on Sunday and sought India's support for a proposed peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Prior to their meeting, PM Modi had assured Zelenskyy that India will do everything necessary to end the war since it is an "issue of human values."

Why does this story matter?

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 over territorial disputes and to prevent the latter from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The West backs Ukraine against Russia, while India has been ambivalent regarding the war.

Ukraine has repeatedly sought India's support and urged it to stop trade with Russia, India's longtime ally and its biggest supplier of defense hardware.

Zelenskyy thanked India for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty

Reportedly, Zelenskyy made no demands of India except for seeking support for the peace proposal, which the Modi government is mulling over. He expressed gratitude to India for supporting Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and for humanitarian assistance. India has sent tons of humanitarian aid, including essential medicines and medical equipment, to Ukraine. This was PM Modi and Zelenskyy's first meeting since the war started.

Thank India for providing humanitarian aid: Zelenskyy

Dialogue and diplomacy the way forward: PM Modi

PM Modi told Zelenskyy that India supported "dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward" and added that the conflict is "not a political or economic issue but an issue of humanity." He earlier told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this "isn't an era of war." Ukraine's peace formula, outlined last year, calls for the restoration of borders and food, energy, and nuclear security.

India's purchase of Russian oil not mentioned

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the issue of India buying oil from Russia didn't come up during the talks between PM Modi and Zelenskyy. Notably, after the West heaped economic sanctions against Russia, India increased its purchase of oil from Russia, prompted by highly subsidized rates. Following this, a Ukrainian lawmaker called on the United States (US) to impose secondary sanctions on India.