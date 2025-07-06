Manipur: Security forces nab 2 militants linked to Prepak outfit
What's the story
Security forces in Manipur have apprehended two militants, including a woman, linked to the banned Prepak (PRO) outfit. The arrests were reported on Sunday, but the woman was apprehended on Saturday during search operations in Thoubal and Imphal West districts. A woman cadre was nabbed from the Salungpham area of Thoubal, while another member was caught from the Nagamapal area of Imphal West district.
Recovery details
Search operations post outbreak of violence
The security forces have been conducting extensive search operations since ethnic violence erupted two years ago. The violence has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands, primarily between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. On Friday, arms and explosives were recovered from different parts of Chandel district. These included 12 rifles, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and four grenades.
Political situation
President's rule in Manipur
The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The State Assembly, which was supposed to function till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. Intelligence-based search operations and cordons are being conducted extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities across the state.