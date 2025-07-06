The arrests were reported on Sunday

Manipur: Security forces nab 2 militants linked to Prepak outfit

Security forces in Manipur have apprehended two militants, including a woman, linked to the banned Prepak (PRO) outfit. The arrests were reported on Sunday, but the woman was apprehended on Saturday during search operations in Thoubal and Imphal West districts. A woman cadre was nabbed from the Salungpham area of Thoubal, while another member was caught from the Nagamapal area of Imphal West district.