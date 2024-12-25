President Murmu appoints new governors for 5 states
President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors for five Indian states, including Manipur, Kerala, Bihar, Mizoram and Odisha. Former Union Home Secretary and 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has been appointed as the new Governor of Manipur. His appointment comes amid the ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei community and Kuki tribes in the state.
Governor reshuffle in Bihar and Kerala
In a major reshuffle, former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will now be the Governor of Bihar. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the new Governor of Kerala. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between Khan and Kerala's Left Democratic Front government over appointments in the university.
Former Army Chief appointed as Mizoram Governor
General (Retd) VK Singh has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram. Singh is a former Army Chief and served as a minister in the Narendra Modi government from 2014 to 2024. His appointment is crucial as Mizoram has been struggling with refugees from Myanmar and border security issues.
Resignation and appointment in Odisha
The President accepted Raghubar Das's resignation as Odisha's Governor. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was the Governor of Mizoram, will be the new Odisha's Governor. The reshuffle shows strategic placements in view of regional challenges and upcoming political events.