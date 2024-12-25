Summarize Simplifying... In short In a significant reshuffle, President Murmu has appointed new governors for five states.

Former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is now the Governor of Bihar, while Bihar's Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar takes over Kerala.

Meanwhile, ex-Army Chief VK Singh is the new Governor of Mizoram, and Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, former Mizoram Governor, will govern Odisha following Raghubar Das's resignation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bhalla is a former Union home secretary

President Murmu appoints new governors for 5 states

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:31 am Dec 25, 202409:31 am

What's the story President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors for five Indian states, including Manipur, Kerala, Bihar, Mizoram and Odisha. Former Union Home Secretary and 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has been appointed as the new Governor of Manipur. His appointment comes amid the ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei community and Kuki tribes in the state.

Reshuffle details

Governor reshuffle in Bihar and Kerala

In a major reshuffle, former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will now be the Governor of Bihar. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the new Governor of Kerala. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between Khan and Kerala's Left Democratic Front government over appointments in the university.

Mizoram appointment

Former Army Chief appointed as Mizoram Governor

General (Retd) VK Singh has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram. Singh is a former Army Chief and served as a minister in the Narendra Modi government from 2014 to 2024. His appointment is crucial as Mizoram has been struggling with refugees from Myanmar and border security issues.

Odisha changes

Resignation and appointment in Odisha

The President accepted Raghubar Das's resignation as Odisha's Governor. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was the Governor of Mizoram, will be the new Odisha's Governor. The reshuffle shows strategic placements in view of regional challenges and upcoming political events.