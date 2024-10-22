Summarize Simplifying... In short Fahadh Faasil's latest film 'Bougainvillea', directed by Amal Neerad, has had a slow start, earning ₹12.35cr in its first five days with a theater occupancy of 13.46% on Monday.

The film, produced on a ₹20 crore budget, features a family entangled in a police investigation following the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala.

Despite the initial dip in box office numbers, the future performance of the film remains to be seen. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bougainvillea' box office collection

Fahadh Faasil's 'Bougainvillea' fails Monday test; earns ₹12.35cr after Day-5

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:22 pm Oct 22, 202412:22 pm

What's the story The Malayalam action crime mystery thriller Bougainvillea, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, saw a major dip in its box office numbers on the first Monday after release. Although the film had made a strong impression at the ticket windows during its opening weekend, its earnings dipped to ₹0.9 crore on Day 5 (Monday). Bougainvillea's net collection now stands at ₹12.35 crore.

Occupancy details

'Bougainvillea' experienced a dip in theater occupancy

The film, which was released last Thursday, October 17, 2024, recorded an overall Malayalam theater occupancy of 13.46% on Monday. This included 9.68% for morning shows, 14.11% for afternoon shows, and 16.6% for evening shows. Notably, there was no reported occupancy for night shows that day.

Film overview

'Bougainvillea': A look at the film's plot and production

Directed by Amal Neerad, Bougainvillea revolves around a family caught in a police investigation after tourists mysteriously disappeared in Kerala. The film stars Jyothirmayi, Boban, Faasil, Veena Nandakumar, Shobi Thilakan, Srinda, and Athira Patel in pivotal roles. It was written by Lajo Jose, Neerad, and RJ Murugan with cinematography by Anend C Chandran and music by Sushin Shyam.

Production budget

'Bougainvillea' was produced on a budget of ₹20 crore

The film was made by Jyothirmayi and Boban on a budget of ₹20 crore. Sharing the movie poster on Instagram, producer and actor Boban wrote in excitement, "Trio... An Amal Neerad Film!!!! ...... BOUGAINVILLEA...... @amalneerad_official #udayapictures." Despite the recent dip in box office numbers, it remains to be seen how Bougainvillea will fare in the coming days.