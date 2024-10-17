Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a promising start, the comedy-drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has seen a drop in earnings, collecting a total of ₹25.15cr by its sixth day.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring a star-studded cast, the film was produced on a modest budget of ₹15-20cr by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez.

The film's Hindi occupancy on Wednesday was reported at 9.74%, with varying percentages for different show timings.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' box office collection

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' struggles; collects ₹25cr after Day 6

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:15 am Oct 17, 202411:15 am

What's the story Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's latest comedy-drama, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, has crossed the ₹25cr mark at the box office on its sixth day of release. The film first picked up among mass audiences with its interesting plot about a stolen CD featuring a private video of a newlywed couple. Despite competition from Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Dhruva Sarja's Kannada film Martin, it currently leads the box office race.

Box office performance

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' witnessed a decline in earnings

Despite its promising start, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been witnessing a decline in earnings since Monday. The film collected around ₹2cr on both Monday and Tuesday, with Wednesday's collection dipping slightly to ₹1.85cr. According to Sacnilk, this takes the total collection to ₹25.15cr at the end of its sixth day. On Wednesday, it had a Hindi occupancy of 9.74%, with morning shows at 6.88%, afternoon shows at 11.7%, evening shows at 9.06%, and night shows at 11.32%.

Production details

'Vicky Vidya Ka...' was produced on a modest budget

The comedy-drama was helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Thinkink Picturez. It stars an ensemble cast including Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, and Archana Puran Singh. The film was made on a modest budget of around ₹15-20cr and is backed by production houses like T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films.