Box office collection: 'Animal' rage is cooling down

By Aikantik Bag 09:35 am Dec 20, 202309:35 am

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor has emerged to be the biggest superstar of his generation with Animal! The actor's stardom quadrupled after the massive box office rampage by the actioner. However, it seems that the film's box office rage has slowed down in the third week. Currently, the movie is marching toward the Rs. 850 crore mark at the global box office.

Aiming for Rs. 550 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 522.94 crore in India. The action drama received negative reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. The movie needs gradual momentum if it aims to compete with the big Christmas releases. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

