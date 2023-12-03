Ram Gopal Varma wishes to lick Ranbir's feet: Here's why

By Isha Sharma 02:23 pm Dec 03, 2023

Ram Gopal Varma has loved 'Animal'

Yes, you read that right! Since Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal came out on Friday, it has birthed several diametrically opposite reviews from critics and viewers alike. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has joined the fiery discussion and showered immense praise on the actioner. He said Animal "can trigger a cultural switch in its bare naked honesty," adding he wants to "lick Ranbir Kapoor's feet."

This is what RGV said about Vanga

Commending Animal, Varma—in his review shared on film critic Baradwaj Rangan's blog—wrote, "I loved how [Vanga] used those cliches (the troubled relationship between father and son in the story) as mere premises to create unique never before seen scenes." He said Vanga portrayed the content of these scenes "in a never before heard way, thus completely exposing the hypocritical moral standards of conventional filmmakers."

'Animal' 'startles' and its slow pace works: Review

Varma added, "The film startles you many times...that could also be because of the so-called slow pace and the long length... But for me, that's what worked because the slow pace is what determines the unexpectedness." "One of my favorite moments is when against everyone's expectations...he will come back with a baseball bat...[Kapoor] coming with a machine gun is a cinematic gem," he wrote.

Comparison with filmmaker Adrian Lyne was brought in, too

RGV drew parallels between Arjan Vailly and Micheal Jackson's Beat It. "Though many would scoff at that...due to its breaking of a conventional structure, one should remember Ayn Rand's words, 'Art is not what it is, art is also what it could be..." That's what makes [Vanga] truly a true artiste in the purest sense." He also compared Vanga to filmmaker Adrian Lyne.

On Kapoor's stellar performance

Further, Varma wrote, "I was completely not sure whether [Kapoor's] performance [was] taking over the character, or the character [was] making the performance work." "But I have never ever seen more consistency in an actor's portrayal of a character in my entire career." "He was emotionally naked throughout the film in his performance, which takes more strength of mind than just being physically naked."

He wants to kiss Vanga 'on his mouth'

Concluding his review, RGV added that he wants to kiss Vanga "on his mouth" and "lick Kapoor's feet," noting the film "will force the film industry thinking into taking multiple turns and abandon their cliches." It will also "give rise to a completely new set of writers and directors which will expand and stretch the film horizons," he said. Read the full review here.