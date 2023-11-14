'Animal's 'Papa Meri Jaan' song explores Anil-Ranbir's troubled father-son dynamic

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is one of the most sought-after films of 2023. After two back-to-back chart-busting tracks, the makers have unveiled its third song, Papa Meri Jaan. Sung by Sonu Nigam, with music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar, this track provides a sneak peek into the intricate troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's characters. The film is slated for a December 1 release.

More about the song

Papa Meri Jaan explores the emotional depth of the film, highlighting the profound connection "carved in blood" between the characters played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir. The final scene, featuring a battered and bruised Ranbir gripping an airplane's steering wheel with a heart-wrenching expression, adds a captivating twist to the storyline. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, among others.

