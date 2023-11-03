'Jawan' is 'love letter' to Shah Rukh Khan, says Atlee

'Jawan' is streaming now on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2023 in the form of the vigilante action thriller Jawan. The critically acclaimed film has grossed over Rs. 1,100 crore at the global box office. In an exclusive conversation with Variety, Atlee recalled how Khan and his team offered him the film. Interestingly, he thought that it was a prank. Recently, on Khan's 58th birthday, the actioner's extended cut premiered on Netflix.

Making of 'Jawan': Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration

Atlee said, "I just tried all the best ideas I can put together. Then, in the process of eight months, we arrived at a line of one jailer and five women who are going to be vigilantes and take revenge while championing social causes." "The film process was exclusively made for Shah Rukh sir. So once he asked, I started to write a love letter to him and that is Jawan."

'Jawan' in a nutshell

Interestingly, Jawan has soared to the top of the Indian box office. The movie has also earned a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, outshining Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (88%) and Khan's own Pathaan (83%). This film is just another addition to Atlee's streak of making successful films since his debut. The cast included Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani, among others.