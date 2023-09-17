'Jawan' director Atlee teases collaboration with superstar Allu Arjun

Entertainment

'Jawan' director Atlee teases collaboration with superstar Allu Arjun

Written by Isha Sharma September 17, 2023 | 12:40 pm 2 min read

Atlee has hinted at collaborating with Allu Arjun in the future

Atlee is currently the man of the hour after the mammoth success of his recent directorial Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Having worked on three successful films with Tamil star Vijay and now one with SRK, Atlee seems to have cracked the code of working with superstars. Now, he has revealed that he plans to work with Allu Arjun, too!

Atlee discussed idea with 'Pushpa' actor

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Atlee has revealed, "Allu sir is a very good friend...we love each other's craft." "Of course, we have an idea of what to do and how to do it. A film comes together by god's blessing, so we need the blessings in the form of the right script. We have an idea and now, let's wait for god's blessings," he added.

Atlee plans to dive into bigger projects now

Shedding light on his plans post-Jawan, Atlee said, "I was into [Jawan] for over three years and am yet to come out of it. I have bigger responsibilities now to cater to a bigger audience." "I want to take my films to a global level and that's a promise I made to [SRK] sir. I have to grow and do something bigger than Jawan."

Director has had discussions with many Bollywood stars

Will we see Atlee direct another Bollywood star soon? Responding to this, he said, "[Salman Khan] and I had a discussion. I had a discussion long back with [Hrithik Roshan] too. I have spoken...with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh too." "I am also in talks with Vijay sir and Allu sir. As cinema lovers, we come with love and have those discussions," he added.

Not aware of Atlee's filmography? Here's your cue card

Atlee is a protege of ace Kollywood director Shankar and made his feature film directorial debut with Raja Rani (2013), a romantic comedy-drama starring Arya, Jai Sampath, and Nayanthara. After its success, he worked with Thalapathy Vijay on three films: the revenge-based action drama Theri, the sports action drama Bigil, and the multigenerational social drama Mersal—all of which were big hits in South India.

Poll If you have watched 'Jawan,' did you think it's worth the hype?

It was overlong and boring. Not worth it. 0% Absolutely! Loved SRK's double role 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline