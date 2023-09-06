Mahesh Babu expresses excitement over 'Jawan'; SRK conveys 'big hug'

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu expresses excitement over 'Jawan'; SRK conveys 'big hug'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 12:36 pm 1 min read

Mahesh Babu is excited for SRK's 'Jawan'

The Jawan fever is at an all-time high! As the movie is slated to be released on Thursday, superstar Mahesh Babu congratulated the team for an "all-time blockbuster success" on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan is known for his humble and warm gestures and has retweeted Babu's post with an endearing note. The Atlee directorial is in the positive buzz and selling tickets like crazy.

Khan's warm gesture towards Babu

Khan replied to Babu's tweet, and said, "Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug." The Indian cinema fraternity was in awe of Khan's grand comeback with Pathaan and now the same is being anticipated for Jawan.

Read their entire exchange here

Share this timeline