Are Joe-Sophie getting divorced because of 'different lifestyles'? Find out

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 06, 2023 | 12:46 pm 2 min read

Joe Jonas got married to Sophie Turner in 2019 at Las Vegas (Picture courtesy: Instagram/@joejonas)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed for a split after all. According to a TMZ report, Jonas has filed for a divorce from the Games of Thrones star. The couple had been married for four years, since 2019, and have two daughters, aged two and one. Per CNN, Jonas filed for the dissolution of their marriage for it being "irretrievably broken."

'She likes to party, he likes to stay at home'

Jonas has been looking for a divorce lawyer for the past week. Reportedly, he has hired Tom Sasser, the man who was the attorney for Tiger Woods during his divorce. Meanwhile, quoting a source, TMZ's report claimed that "different lifestyles" could have possibly led to their divorce. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

Jonas is seeking joint custody of their children

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old singer is seeking to have joint custody of their two children. The report also said that Jonas wants a judge to decide upon their parenting plan which allows them "frequent and continuing contact with both parties." Reportedly, their daughters are presently residing with Jonas at his residence and also touring with him to different locations.

Both parents to financially support their children?

Further, quoting the legal documents submitted by Jonas in Miami Dade County, TMZ's report said that Jonas has requested for both parents to support their children, financially. He also wants the judge to make a fair decision on the matters pertaining to their kids, including their health insurance. Per reports, trouble started in their marriage about six months ago.

A glance at their relationship timeline

After the couple began dating in 2016, they decided to get engaged in 2017. Two years later, in 2019, they got hitched in Las Vegas. Per reports, Jonas is willing to seek more than 50% of their children's physical custody, which reportedly, might turn out to be in his favor. Jonas has apparently been taking care of the kids for the last three months.

