Top 5 AMC shows to watch, as per IMDb ratings

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 30, 2023 | 12:25 pm 2 min read

From immersive dramas that explore the nuances of human nature like Better Call Saul to thrilling narratives that'll keep you on the edge of your seats like Dark Winds, AMC has some quality, less-discovered content waiting for you. Head to AMC and AMC+ if you are looking for some fresh content to binge-watch. We have curated a list of the best shows for you.

'Better Call Saul' (IMDb: 9/10)

Better Call Saul is the spin-off series of the iconic television show Breaking Bad. The series follows Jimmy McGill who faces challenges as a criminal defense attorney before his fateful encounter with the Breaking Bad leads, Jesse Pinkman and Walter White. With its meticulous character development and detailed storytelling, the award-winning show has done complete justice to Breaking Bad.

'The Walking Dead' (8.1/10)

The Walking Dead redefines the post-apocalyptic genre on television. The series follows "a group of survivors during the zombie apocalypse. Sometimes the interpersonal conflicts present such danger that some grow willing to do anything to survive," as described by the streamer. With a mix of horror, drama, complexities of morality, leadership, and relationships, and tense action sequences, the show is a complete package.

'A Discovery of Witches' (7.8/10)

A Discovery of Witches follows a witch who inadvertently uncovers a bewitched manuscript, setting off a chain of events that entangles her with a brooding vampire. The British television show, based on Deborah Harkness's first novel of the All Souls Trilogy, narrates the tale of forbidden love and supernatural mystery. It has received positive reviews from critics for its accuracy to the novel.

'Dark Winds' (7.6/10)

With a unique cultural backdrop, Dark Winds is a riveting detective drama that will transport you into a world of crime and mystery on Native American land. Set in the 1970s, the series follows two officers—Leaphorn and Chee—investigating a double murder case and delving into a web of conspiracy, exposing unsettling truths while navigating their own personal demons.

'Black Snow' (7.2/10)

Black Snow unfolds as a chilling psychological thriller when 1995's shocking unsolved murder case of 17-year-old Isabel Baker in the small, isolated town of Ashford resurfaces in 2019. As a series of mysterious events unfold, residents grapple with their secrets, hidden truths, and the unsettling realization that danger lurks among them. Meanwhile, a detective attempts to solve the case.

