If you liked 'The Boys,' watch these similar shows

Entertainment

If you liked 'The Boys,' watch these similar shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 24, 2023 | 12:47 pm 2 min read

Similar shows to Amazon Prime Video's 'The Boys'

As The Boys spinoff series Gen V is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video in September, fans are waiting for the fourth season of the original series. With its dark sense of humor and a mix of many genres into a superhero series, The Boys has become incredibly popular ever since its release in 2019. While awaiting their return, binge-watch these shows.

'Watchmen' (2019)

Though The Boys is truer to its comic story, Watchmen, based on the 1986 DC Comics series of the same title, is set 34 years after what happened in the comics within the same alternate reality and creates a new story instead of a reboot. However, the dark undertone besides the superhero bit makes the show quite similar to The Boys.

'Doom Patrol' (2019-2023)

Yet another show based on DC Comics, Doom Patrol is an eponymous superhero team in the comics comprising Jane, Rita Farr, Vic Stone, Larry Trainor, Cliff Steele, and The Chief. The superheroes in the Doom Patrol team acquire their superhuman abilities through tragic events and are typically despised by society. The Chief, a medical professional treated and protected them from the outside world.

'Titans' (2018-2023)

Titans is based on yet another eponymous DC superhero team Teen Titans comprising young superheroes who like every other superhero join forces to fight evil. But, what separates these superheroes from the others but is similar to The Boys is they like doing things on their own instead of working together. The team fights crime throughout Detroit, San Francisco, Gotham City, and Metropolis.

'Preacher' (2016-2019)

If you find the views of The Boys and Preacher the same, then it might be because both are from the same creator Garth Ennis, except the lead in the latter is not a superhero. It follows a hard-drinking, chain-smoking pastor who experiences a crisis of faith, gains astonishing power, and sets out on a quest to better understand his power and find God.

'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Created by The Boys creator Eric Kripke, the dark fantasy series Supernatural by Warner Bros. has been a widely popular series since the mid-2000s. With unique twists and turns, it follows two brothers who carry on their father's legacy as hunters by slaying many types of malevolent supernatural beings including monsters and demons. The two brothers are played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

Share this timeline