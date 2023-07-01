Entertainment

5 latest OTT releases you can't miss this weekend

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 01, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Latest releases to watch this weekend

As much-talked-about Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the theaters this week, OTT platforms have brought several exciting new films and seasons of your favorite series. From the much-awaited Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, and Neena Gupta starrer latest season of Lust Stories to Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager Part 2, binge-watch these five new releases this weekend.

'Lust Stories 2' (Netflix- June 29)

The popular Hindi Netflix anthology is back with a new season and an ensemble star cast. Lust Stories 2 stars Bhatia, Varma, Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, and Angad Bedi in the lead. The Emmy-nominated first season premiered in 2018. The upcoming season has short stories around love, desire, and power directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

'The Witcher 3' (Netflix- June 29)

Starring Henry Cavill in the lead, The Witcher is a fantasy drama film based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. A prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin was released in December 2022. The series revolves around Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg at various timelines.

'Night Manager Part 2' (Hotstar- June 29)

Since the release of Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager Part 1 in February, it has created quite a buzz. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tilottama Shome. Directed by Sandeep Modi, it's the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hiddleston starrer series of the same name. It follows Shaan Sengupta, an ex-soldier, who clashes with Shelly, an illegal arms smuggler.

'Lakadbaggha' (ZEE5- June 30)

Set in Kolkata, Lakadbaggha (Hyena) is an action film about protecting indie-breed dogs and animals at large. The film stars Milind Soman, Anshuman Jha, and Ridhi Dogra. It first premiered at the Kolkata International Film Festival in December last year and went on to win the Best Actor Award (Jha) at the HBO South Asian Film Festival in New York.

'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan S04' (Amazon Prime Video- June 30)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan has returned for one more action-packed season! The fourth and final season starring John Krasinski premiered on Friday on Amazon Prime Video, with two episodes available each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14. This season finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic.

