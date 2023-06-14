Entertainment

'Jee Karda,' 'Extraction 2': Titles releasing on OTT this week

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 14, 2023 | 09:40 am 3 min read

'Jee Karda,' 'Extraction 2': Binge-watch new OTT titles this week

After impressing audiences with thrillers like Bloody Daddy and Asur 2 last week, OTT platforms are set to deliver another dose of exciting content to captivate audiences. From Tamannaah Bhatia's web series Jee Karda to the romantic thriller I Love You, starring Rakul Preet Singh, here's an exciting lineup of new titles awaiting you on the OTT platforms this week. Happy binge-watching!

'Jee Karda' (Amazon Prime Video)

Bhatia is set to captivate audiences with her coming-of-age drama series, Jee Karda. Helmed by Arunima Sharma, alongside Bhatia, the show also features Aashim Gulati and Simone Singh. The series encircle the lives of seven childhood friends who reach the milestone age of 30, only to realize that life doesn't unfold quite as they had envisioned. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

'Black Mirror 6' (Netflix)

The highly-anticipated sixth installment of the dystopian horror-thriller franchise, Black Mirror is set to premiere on Netflix this Thursday. Created by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, Season 5 of Black Mirror was released in 2019, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter. Season 6 will consist of five gripping episodes, featuring an ensemble cast including Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, and Aaron Paul, among others.

'I Love You' (JioCinema)

If you're a fan of romantic dramas with thrilling twists and turns, then I Love You is for you! Featuring Singh and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles, this upcoming movie revolves around a psycho lover (Gulati) who becomes infatuated with Singh's character and goes to extreme lengths, including stalking her, to be with her. The film will premiere on Friday on JioCinema.

'Extraction 2' (Netflix)

Building on the success of the action-thriller film Extraction (2020) featuring Chris Hemsworth, its highly-anticipated sequel is set to enthrall audiences this Friday. Hemsworth will reprise his role of mercenary Tyler Rake. Notably, Extraction was based on the novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Eric Skillman. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction 2 promises a cinematic experience. Stream it on Netflix.

'Stan Lee' (Disney+ Hotstar)

Stan Lee is a name that needs no introduction! A true maverick, who left an indelible mark on the world of comic books and beyond, is being celebrated in the eponymous documentary, set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar this Friday. In 2022, Marvel honored Lee on his 100th birthday, recognizing his contributions as the co-creator of iconic characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and many others.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' (JioCinema)

Attention all Bigg Boss fans! Your favorite show is making a highly-anticipated comeback on Saturday on the streaming platform JioCinema. BB OTT Season 2—a spin-off of the eponymous popular Hindi reality show—will be hosted by Salman Khan. According to reports, this season's house will be home to an exciting lineup of contestants including Munawar Faruqui, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Poonam Pandey.

