'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' now to release in theaters

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 01:41 pm 1 min read

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most adept actors in Bollywood, and in the recent past, he has been doing some stellar work across celluloid and OTT. His recent release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on May 23. As per reports, the film is now to have a limited theatrical release soon.

This development comes after a massive response from viewers. The film received good reviews too. The film revolves around Bajpayee fighting a case against a godman who is accused of raping a minor. It is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki and is inspired by true events. Bajpayee told in an interview that the makers were skeptical of releasing it in theaters.

Bajpayee said, "Because of the massive public demand, Zee Studio﻿ and Vinod are sitting together as we speak, brainstorming as to how to go about releasing it in theaters. At least symbolically, to respect the demand of the audience. Let's see where it goes from here." The story is penned by Deepak Kingrani and has similarities with the Asaram Bapu case.