'Scoop' trailer: A crime reporter's relentless crusade for justice

Written by Isha Sharma May 15, 2023, 12:30 pm 2 min read

The trailer of 'Scoop' is out!

The trailer for Hansal Mehta's upcoming Netflix series Scoop is out! It is based on journalist Jigna Vora's book titled Behind The Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison and stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee in key roles. The series is slated to release on Netflix on June 2. It has been produced by Matchbox Shots.

Mehta has a knack for delving into stories that are either political in nature or inspired by true events.

Some examples of such projects include the LGBTQ+ drama Aligarh, the recent political thriller Faraaz, SonyLIV's financial thriller Scam 1992, and the drama films Omerta and Shahid.

Since Scoop will dissect the world of the underworld mafia, it fits right into his filmography.

The trailer—over two minutes long—underlines the personal and professional life of Jagruti Pathak, a crime reporter who is known for her dedication to breaking exceptional stories. However, her life upends when she is jailed in connection with the murder of a fellow journalist at the hands of a notorious don. The series will portray her struggles and eventual fight for justice and freedom.

Per the description available on Amazon, the book covers the story of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, who was murdered by Chhota Rajan's gang in 2011. Vora was arrested in connection with the case, and finally acquitted seven years later, though she had to spend some time behind bars. The book, thus, traces her life in prison and her experience as a crime reporter.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars Harman Baweja, Tanmay Dhanania, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Deven Bhojani, and Shikha Talsania. Mrunmayee Lagoo is credited as the co-director. Achint Thakkar has composed the music. He has previously worked on projects such as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Monica, O My Darling, among others. Scoop is Mehta's first directorial project of 2023.