Entertainment

Tracing sudden growth of Mukesh Ambani-led OTT platform JioCinema

Tracing sudden growth of Mukesh Ambani-led OTT platform JioCinema

Written by Isha Sharma May 15, 2023, 12:23 pm 3 min read

JioCinema is establishing itself as a strong player in the OTT game. Let's see how

JioCinema might have been around for over six years, but it has only worked its way up toward becoming a mainstream OTT platform in the last few months. Known for providing content in multiple languages and offering not just films and web series but also live sports programs, documentaries, and music videos, JioCinema is fast emerging as an alternative to other OTT giants. How?

It all started with the FIFA World Cup 2022

JioCinema's pathway to success began when it merged with Viacom18 in September 2022. The same year, the content available on the platform was made available to all users, even if they were not Jio consumers. It further received the spotlight when it streamed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in India at absolutely no charge whatsoever. Though consumers complained about glitches, things eventually streamlined.

Jio caught the Indian pulse by streaming free cricket!

Another transformative moment occurred when the streamer acquired the rights to the Indian Premier League, beginning from 2023 to 2027 (for now). In addition to providing the service free of charge to viewers in multiple languages such as Bhojpuri, Marathi, and Telugu, JioCinema also allows viewers to watch the match from different camera angles, which has further contributed to its popularity and success.

Recently, the company rolled out its premium plan

JioCinema's premium plan is priced at Rs. 999/year and this will allow viewers to watch content on any device. What's even more alluring is that films/shows can be streamed on up to four devices simultaneously, which is a facility, not many streamers can boast of. Recently, Disney+ lost about 4M subscribers, mostly from India, and, likely, more will now shift toward JioCinema.

Audiences will flock to the streamer due to HBO content

Once JioCinema had tapped into the large consumer base through such freebies, it finally unleashed its USP: premium international HBO content. Earlier, shows such as The White Lotus, Game of Thrones, and The Last of Us were available on Disney+ Hotstar. However, in April, JioCinema got into a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, making HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content exclusive to JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Jio Studios is emerging as a formidable production company

Recently, Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha landed on the streamer absolutely free of cost and it is highly uncommon for a film that is led by A-listers to be available costless. Varun Dhawan's Bhediya is likely to follow suit. Both were co-produced by Jio Studios, which is now spreading its wings further through its upcoming slate of films and shows.