Apr 27, 2023

Mukesh Ambani and JioCinema are on a roll! The OTT platform is on a deal-signing spree and now they have bagged a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Viacom18 and WBD made a deal that HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content will stream on JioCinema from May. Ever since the contract ended with Disney+ Hotstar, fans have been waiting for an update.

More details about this deal

The content library will include the current and future seasons of HBO's House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, and The White Lotus, among others. The shows will simultaneously premiere in the US and India. Ambani's Viacom18 is one of the biggest players in the broadcasting sector of India and the OTT platform plans to launch its subscription plans soon.

