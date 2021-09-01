'Malignant' to release in Indian theaters on September 10

James Wan, the creator of Warner Bros' highly successful 'The Conjuring' series, returns to his horror thriller roots with the new movie

Warner Bros' upcoming horror movie Malignant will debut in Indian theaters on September 10. In a post on social media, the studio announced that the James Wan-directed movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. "From #JamesWan, the director of The Conjuring comes a new vision of terror," the studio tweeted on late Tuesday.

Horror thriller

Wan returns to his horror thriller roots with 'Malignant'

"See Malignant only in cinemas on September 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #MalignantMovie," the studio tweeted. Wan, the creator of Warner Bros' highly successful The Conjuring series, returns to his horror thriller roots with the new movie. The filmmaker has co-written Malignant with Akela Cooper, based on a story they crafted with Ingrid Bisu.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by Warner Bros.

From the director of The Conjuring comes a new vision of terror. See Malignant in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* September 10. #MalignantMovie pic.twitter.com/OcyeDFfOPb — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 31, 2021

Story

The film centers around a woman who gets constant nightmares

The film centers around a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who gets constant nightmares of grisly murders and discovers that when she wakes up, the murders happened for real. The cast also includes Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie. Wan has produced Malignant through his Atomic Monster banner along with Michael Clear.

Movie

The movie is presented by New Line Cinema

Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han are the executive producers. The movie is presented by New Line Cinema in association with Starlight Media Inc. and My Entertainment Inc. However, the latest film in the Conjuring Universe - The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has not been directed by Wan for the first time.