Entertainment

OTT: Dimple Kapadia's 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' trailer is out

OTT: Dimple Kapadia's 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 04:34 pm 1 min read

'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' release date is out

With the advent of OTT, the world has started exploring many actors who were typecast or not imagined outside a certain imaginary box of acting. Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is killing it in today's time and as she ages like fine wine, she is about to make her OTT debut with the new series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Trailer promises a quirky take on family dramas

The quirky series is a modern-day rustic take on the OG television soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The series is all about family dynamics and bloodshed. It also stars Radhika Madan in a pivotal role. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5. The makers released the trailer and the Maddock Films bankrolled project looks promising.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by disneyplushotstar on April 12, 2023 at 3:54 pm IST