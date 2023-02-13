Entertainment

'The Night Manager'-book cover to carry Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur

'The Night Manager' novel cover will feature the Indian web series leads

The Night Manager's Indian adaptation featuring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar this Friday. As the upcoming series is in buzz, Penguin India has announced that the duo will feature on the cover of the original John Le Carre novel of the same name. The reissue will feature the duo and it's the first time for an Indian series.

Penguin Random House's take on the OTT series

Hailing Carre's novel as one of the best-known works of espionage writing, Manoj Satti, VP - International Product & Marketing, Penguin Random House India said, "This is a moment of absolute joy for us to witness an international book of such renown being made into an Indian OTT show." The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia made the show with Sandeep Modi as the showrunner.

The Indian adaptation of #TheNightManager is already creating history! In a first for any Indian show, #AdityaRoyKapur & I feature on the cover of the international bestselling book The Night Manager by John le Carré. Catch #HotstarSpecials on 17th Feb on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/9ul1KaQf4f — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 13, 2023