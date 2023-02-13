Entertainment

Malavika Mohanan took 'dig' at Nayanthara? Actor clarifies on Twitter

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 13, 2023, 04:35 pm 2 min read

Actor Malavika Mohanan has clarified that she didn't attack Nayanthara and 'respects' her a lot

Nayanthara's fans had a busy day flooding actor Malavika Mohanan's Twitter mentions after a clip went viral that showed Mohanan expressing her displeasure over the former's "Lady Superstar" tag. Mohanan was speaking during the promotion of her film Christy. Since Nayanthara is popularly honored with the "Lady Superstar" tag, fans immediately thought that Mohanan was trying to pick a fight with the Connect actor.

Mohanan doesn't agree with the term 'Lady Superstar'; here's why

In a recent promotional clip, Mohanan was heard emphasizing the fact that a person can be a superstar regardless of their gender, so the term "lady" isn't exactly needed to describe their stardom. She said, "I don't like the term (lady superstar). Actors can be called superstars but I don't [understand] what's lady superstar. You don't [need the] 'lady' tag. Superstar is enough."

Actor faced immense backlash; issued a clarification soon after

The Master actor soon found herself at the receiving end of social media trolling, with fans taking offense at "Nayanthara's disrespect." On Sunday evening, Mohanan took to Twitter and wrote, "My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor. I respect & admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look upto her incredible journey."

Read her full statement here

My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor. I really respect & admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look upto her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos.



Only ♥️ to Miss N https://t.co/QyrfqOoJWU — Christy (@MalavikaM_) February 12, 2023

Not the first time a cold war has erupted

This is not the first time a rift has broken out between the two popular actors of the South Indian film industry. Not too long ago, Mohanan allegedly hinted at a hospital scene from one of Nayanthara's films and pointed out how she looked "prim and proper even in that condition." Nayanthara later defended it and said that "such things happen in commercial movies."

Here's the entire order of the 'rift'

Meanwhile, here's where will we see the two actors next

Speaking about the two actors' work, Mohanan is currently busy promoting Christy, which co-stars Mathew Thomas. It'll premiere on Friday. She has been roped in for director Maruthi Dasari's yet-to-be-titled film starring Prabhas. Nayanthara has Jawan, Dear Students, and Iraivan in the pipeline. While Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, will be released on June 2, details about the other two films are still scarce.