Malavika Mohanan, two other actors roped in for Prabhas starrer

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 26, 2022, 10:12 pm 2 min read

Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal to star in Maruthi's next with Prabhas

Popular south Indian actor Malavika Mohanan has been roped in for director Maruthi Dasari's yet-to-be-titled film starring Prabhas, reported Pinkvilla. Besides her, the film will reportedly star two other leading ladies: Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. Notably, Kumar earlier shared the screen with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Though there is no official announcement from the makers, the buzz among fans has been quite high.

Why does this story matter?

Prabhas emerged as one of the most bankable stars post-Baahubali. The actor has been working in the Telugu film industry for two decades and, over the years, amassed a huge fan following.

Hence, from his personal life to public life, everything concerning him is under media scrutiny.

Currently, he has six films in the pipeline, per reports, making him one of the busiest actors.

All we know about Prabhas-led Maruthi directorial

Maruthi's next directorial starring Prabhas, Mohanan, Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal will be bankrolled by the People's Media Factory production banner. The director earlier confirmed to Pinkvilla that the film is very much happening, and it is going on floors this year, tentatively in November. He also pointed out that Prabhas is working on two-three films together; hence they are taking his availability into consideration.

Shooting will entirely take place in India

Maruthi had told Pinkvilla the upcoming film will be mounted on a big scale, adding the shooting will take place in India and not abroad. He had added the exact locations were being finalized. Meanwhile, the news about Mohanan being part of the film is an exciting development. The Kerala-born, who gained prominence with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds (2017), is an acclaimed actor.

These are are the films Prabhas is busy with

On the other hand, Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut's Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He has Prashanth Neel's Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan in the pipeline. He is also working on Nag Ashwin's Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Reportedly, Prabhas has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and a Siddharth Anand-helmed action thriller in his kitty.