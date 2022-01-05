Prabhas playing cop for first time in Bhushan Kumar-backed 'Spirit'

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 05, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

Superstar Prabhas has been in the world of cinema for years now, yet there has been a role that he never got to play onscreen. And, that is of a police officer. But we won't have to wait much longer as the Baahubali star will be essaying a cop in his upcoming project, Spirit. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is backing this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Context Why does this story matter?

The pan-India star had announced Spirit way back in October last year, revealing he would be collaborating with the Arjun Reddy director for this one. Set to be Prabhas's 25th venture, it is likely to get a multilingual release. Reports had suggested the movie will be also made in a few Asian languages like Chinese and Korean, apart from the various Indian languages.

Source Kumar himself confirmed this new detail in interview

Coming to the recent development, the news about the Rebel Star's role in the film was confirmed by producer Kumar himself. While speaking with Pinkvilla in an audio-visual interview, the T-Series honcho announced Prabhas is playing a police officer in this one. "Spirit is a long way, but it'll be a great film. Prabhas is playing [a] cop for the first time in it."

Quote Reddy Vanga will shoot and finish Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' first

Commenting on Reddy Vanga, the producer voiced his trust in the filmmaker as having made Kabir Singh in Bollywood, he knew "the North Indian sensibilities." But of course, there is a long time before this one goes to the floors as Prabhas has multiple ongoing projects and Reddy Vanga has to finish Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Reportedly, Animal will start rolling in summer 2022.

In demand Meanwhile, Prabhas has a long list of ongoing projects

Let's concentrate on the Saaho actor's list of upcoming films. Firstly, his romantic saga Radhe Shyam is hitting theaters on January 14 and will clash with Ajith's Valimai. Next, he'll be seen in Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan and in the retelling of Ramayana, Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. And, he has the massive Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.