Prabhas to star in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next, 'Spirit'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 08:01 pm

Prabhas to mark his 25th outing with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'

Baahubali fame Prabhas is on a signing spree! He has now been roped in to lead Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Spirit. Makers confirmed this by releasing a poster. The upcoming venture will also mark the superstar's 25th project in the industry. Sharing the good news with his fans and followers on social media, Prabhas wrote, "Kickstarting my journey with SPIRIT."

Details

The film will be multilingual, have a pan-India appeal

Under the banner of UV Creations, Vanga Pictures, the film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar's media giant T-Series. Reportedly, it will be a multilingual pan-India film and will be made in a few Asian languages as well, apart from major Indian languages. The film will mark Vanga's third directorial venture and will also be his return to the Telugu film industry.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here

Fact

Have you checked out the actor's impressive line-up?

While applauding the star, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed Prabhas' impressive line-up. "PRABHAS: CEMENTING HIS STATUS...#Prabhas seems to be grabbing eyeballs with every announcement. Impressive line-up without doubt," he tweeted. And we agree! While his romantic offering Radhe Shyam releases next year, the 41-year-old is right now busy with shooting Salaar. Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the female lead.

Movies

Projects in which you will be able to see Prabhas

It is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Salaar is set to hit the theaters on April 14, 2022. The popular actor is also filming the upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, which has Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh has also bagged an important role in this Om Raut directorial.

Projects

Vanga's next 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Vanga is known for helming the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, which featured popular Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. He later directed Kabir Singh, its Hindi remake having Shahid Kapoor as the protagonist. It was a runaway hit at the box office and grossed Rs. 383 crore. Vang's next project has been titled Animal. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.