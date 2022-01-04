Pa Ranjith to present documentary on his idol, BR Ambedkar

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 07:50 pm 3 min read

Pa Ranjith is known for films like 'Sarpatta Parambarai,' 'Madras'/Image source: Indian Express

Acclaimed Kollywood filmmaker Pa Ranjith is all set to present a documentary on Dr. BR Ambedkar's cremation place Chaityabhumi via his Neelam productions. Directed by Somnath Waghmare, the documentary has been titled Chaityabhumi and is gearing up for release soon. On Saturday, the filmmaker shared a poster of the film on his Twitter space and announced the news about his involvement with the project.

Ranjith, a celebrated director of Tamil cinema, has openly spoken about the importance of Dr. Ambedkar's ideologies. His films created a new wave in Kollywood, where caste oppression was discussed and addressed loudly. It does not surprise us to see him attached to the project. His attachment to this venture will rather add weight to the subject. Focus on the cremation place is interesting.

Dr BR Ambedkar/Source: Wikipedia

While sharing the poster, Ranjith wrote, "Happy to announce @officialneelam will be collaborating as presenter for documentary filmmaker Somnath Waghmare's next, Chaityabhumi. This film is about Chaityabhumi, the final resting place of Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar in Dadar, Mumbai." "Excited to be working with @beemji (Ranjith) @officialneelam Thank you for your support in helping this film go to the larger masses," director Waghmare wrote.

Waghmare is well-known for documentaries like The Battle of Bhima Koregaon: An Unending Journey, and I Am Not A Witch. Ranjith, on the other hand, is known for films such as Attakathi (starring Attakathi Dinesh), Sarpatta Parambarai (led by Arya), Madras, and megastar Rajinikanth-led Kabali, and Kaala. Talking of Ambedkar, Ranjith had said, "I want to open up a discussion through my cinema."

"I'm not sure if cinema can create a change in society but it can definitely influence. I believe that my past work on social justice and Dr Ambedkar's works have helped me in creating an impact while talking about politics and other issues through cinema."

Still from 'Writer'/Source: Think Music India YouTube channel

Meanwhile, Ranjith's recent production outing Writer hit the big screens last month. Starring P Samuthirakani in the lead role, the Franklin Jacob directorial was lauded by critics and fans. Read our review. As far as his directorial projects are concerned, he is presently busy with the work of Natchathiram Nagargirathu. Kalaiyarasan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan are the lead in this romantic drama.