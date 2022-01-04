Royal Bengal tigers to Koi fish: 5 expensive celebrity pets

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 04, 2022, 07:10 pm 3 min read

These celebrities spend a fortune on exotic pets

Just like how they spend lavishly on their lifestyle, celebrities spend a fortune on exotic pets as well. Right from Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Nicolas Cage, to Mike Tyson, every single one of them has spent thousands of dollars to buy their pets and pay as much every year to maintain them. Here's a list of 5 ridiculously expensive pets owned by these stars.

Number 1 Lady Gaga paid $60,000 for buying 27 Koi fishes

For her Malibu mansion, Lady Gaga had purchased 27 Koi fishes by paying $60,000 in 2013. These fishes from Japan represent love and friendship, and are generally placed in outdoor ponds, aquariums, and water gardens. To give them a good house, the Poker Face maker had decorated the aquarium with sprawling plants. She also loved watching them while recovering from a hip surgery.

Number 2 Mike Tyson spent $70,000 (each) to maintain his three tigers

Mike Tyson was once the owner of three Royal Bengal Tigers, who were named Boris, Storm, and Kenya. The heavy-weight champion spent $70,000 on each one of them! The annual maintenance and diet of the tigers came up to $200,000. However, unfortunately, the boxer had to surrender Kenya since she had grievously injured a passer-by and Tyson coughed up $250,000 as settlement.

Number 3 Nicolas Cage owned an octopus that cost him $150,000

Before filing for bankruptcy, Nicolas Cage had spent a staggering amount on absurd purchases, like buying mansions, castle, yachts, and over 50 cars unnecessarily. One such deal was of an octopus, which cost the star $150,000. Apparently, it helped him become a better actor (!). The Ghost Rider star also had purchased dinosaur skulls and two king cobras namely Moby and Sheba worth $276,000.

Number 4 Paris Hilton's dogs have a mansion of their own

Yes, you read that right! The eight dogs of Paris Hilton reside peacefully in a $3,25,000 worth LA mansion. She reportedly has more than 30 pets. It is a two storied, Spanish-style villa measuring around 300 sq ft. The dog house also boasts of a balcony, a staircase, and a chandelier. They also have a verified Instagram account called Hiltonpets with 67.2K followers.

Number 5 Mariah Carey pays $45,000 just to groom her pets

Singer Mariah Carey's dogs are extremely blessed! The pop icon splurges around $45,000 just to groom her pets. Reportedly she also sends them on their own holidays. The singer paid $25,000 for their last UK trip, which included comfortable hotel bedding and personalized food. Apparently, she shelled out $175,000 on a private jet to send her pets for that vacation. Now that's called royalty!