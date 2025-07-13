Beware! Scammers targeting Amazon Prime users with fake price-hike emails

Scammers are now targeting Amazon Prime users with fake emails. The fraudulent messages falsely claim that the subscription price is going up and include a "cancel subscription" button. Clicking on this button takes you to a lookalike site designed to steal your login and payment information. Following a spike in reports of such scams, Amazon has warned its over 200 million global Prime members.

Scam details How the scam works The fraudulent emails often include personal information obtained from other sources, making them seem legitimate. This is just one of the many tactics used by scammers to target Amazon shoppers. Earlier this year, the company warned about a spike in phone-based impersonation scams in the UK and fraudsters responding to customer complaints on social media with fake profiles.

Scam strategy Don't click on any links in these messages The fake emails prompt users to act fast and make a payment. If you click through, you'll be asked for personal and payment details. Amazon has urged its customers not to click on any links in these messages, as the scammers are trying to steal login credentials and other sensitive personal information. You can either ignore the email or report it to Amazon.

User assistance Amazon is working hard to shut down phishing websites Amazon has stressed the importance of reporting suspected scams so it can protect user accounts and refer bad actors to law enforcement. The company said, "We encourage consumers to report suspected scams to us, so that we can protect their accounts and refer bad actors to law enforcement." Last year alone, Amazon had over 55,000 phishing websites and 12,000 phone numbers shut down.

User guide How to check your Prime membership status To check your Prime membership status, open the Amazon mobile app. Tap on "Prime" from the main menu to see your membership status, renewal dates, and plan details. To verify if a message is really from Amazon, visit the "message center" under the "your account" tab on their website. Legitimate messages will appear there.