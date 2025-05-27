'James Bond' makers seek extension to defend 007 spy name
The owners of the iconic James Bond franchise have asked for more time to defend their trademark rights in Europe, reported The Guardian.
This comes after a legal challenge from a Dubai-based property developer who claimed that certain protections around the intellectual property associated with 007 had lapsed due to non-use.
The trademarks in question include the name "James Bond," his 007 designation, and the phrase "Bond, James Bond."
Trademark challenge
Developer claimed Bond trademarks have been commercially under-exploited
The developer, Josef Kleindienst, an Austrian who is constructing a $5 billion luxury resort complex in Dubai called the Heart of Europe, has argued that the Bond trademarks have been commercially under-exploited.
Most of the actions relate to merchandising goods and services under the Bond name, which can be contested after five years of "non-use."
The Bond trademarks are owned by US-based company Danjaq and UK-based production company Eon.
Legal proceedings
Danjaq sought extension for EU trademark defense
Danjaq had 60 days to file its defense against the trademark challenge, but has only done so with the UK Intellectual Property Office. It has now asked for more time to file in the EU.
The EU Intellectual Property Office said it would grant any initial unilateral request for an extension received on time, but added that a further extension beyond mid-June was unlikely unless there were exceptional circumstances.
Ownership shift
Amazon acquired full creative control over the 'Bond' franchise
In a significant development, Amazon recently acquired full creative control over the James Bond franchise from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the long-time stewards of the Bond films.
This acquisition cost more than $1 billion and allows Amazon to produce new films and possible TV spin-offs without needing approval from Broccoli and Wilson.
The deal was part of Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM Studios in 2021.
Future plans
Amazon's next 'Bond' film to be directed by Pascal, Heyman
Amazon has confirmed that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will steer the next James Bond film. However, no release date or lead actor has been announced yet.
Pascal is known for her work on Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall, while Heyman has produced all Harry Potter films, along with the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
He is currently working on an HBO TV series adaptation of the stories.