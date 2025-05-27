John Abraham set to roar in superhero film 'Munkeeman'
Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham confirmed his involvement in two other projects: Munkeeman and a film with director Rohit Shetty.
The announcement was made during the launch of the graphic novel Lakadbaggha: The Prologue, written by actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha. It is illustrated by American comic book artist Brittain Peck.
At the event, he also unveiled his new look for the upcoming biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, directed by Shetty.
Project announcements
John Abraham set to star in Monkey Man-inspired 'Munkeeman'
Abraham confirmed that he is working on a film adaptation of the comic book Munkeeman, written by Abhishek Sharma.
The project is also directed by Sharma, who previously helmed Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018).
Speaking about the project, Abraham said, "The subject matter is something very interesting. I love animals, and that's why we are doing that movie."
Story inspiration
'Munkeeman' graphic novel inspired by a real-life incident
The graphic novel Munkeeman is based on the Monkey Man incident that took place in Delhi in 2001. The story revolves around a mysterious creature that caused panic and chaos in the city, only to vanish without a trace.
The book's synopsis reads, "Then suddenly one day he vanished, never to return until today Munkeeman is back. And he wants you to know that he is not a monster, but India's own authentic superhero."
Look reveal
Abraham's look for Maria's biopic revealed
At the event, a reporter asked Abraham if his new mustache was for the Maria biopic. He confirmed it and said, "Ji." When asked about his experience of doing the film, he replied, "Very good," and refused to speak further.
Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Shetty, the movie is based on Maria's autobiography Let Me Say It Now.
Tamannaah Bhatia plays Maria's wife, and the film follows his notable career, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.