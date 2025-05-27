What's the story

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham confirmed his involvement in two other projects: Munkeeman and a film with director Rohit Shetty.

The announcement was made during the launch of the graphic novel Lakadbaggha: The Prologue, written by actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha. It is illustrated by American comic book artist Brittain Peck.

At the event, he also unveiled his new look for the upcoming biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, directed by Shetty.