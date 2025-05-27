What's the story

A 47-year-old woman, identified as Gazala Jhakaria Siddique from Dubai, was served a notice by the Mumbai Police for allegedly trespassing into actor Aditya Roy Kapur's residence in Bandra West.

The incident took place on Monday when Roy Kapur was out for a shoot and his house help, Sangeeta Pawar (49), opened the door.

Siddique reportedly claimed that she had come to give gifts to the actor and entered the house.