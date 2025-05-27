Dubai woman trespasses Aditya Roy Kapur's home; case registered
What's the story
A 47-year-old woman, identified as Gazala Jhakaria Siddique from Dubai, was served a notice by the Mumbai Police for allegedly trespassing into actor Aditya Roy Kapur's residence in Bandra West.
The incident took place on Monday when Roy Kapur was out for a shoot and his house help, Sangeeta Pawar (49), opened the door.
Siddique reportedly claimed that she had come to give gifts to the actor and entered the house.
Incident escalation
This happened when the actor returned home
Upon returning home, Roy Kapur was informed about the woman's presence. However, he did not recognize her.
When Siddique tried to approach him, he left the house and called the society manager, Jayashree Dunkdu.
Dunkdu then alerted the actor's manager, Shruti Rao, who rushed to the Aashiqui 2 star's Rizvi Heights home and contacted Khar Police.
Meanwhile, Pawar asked Siddique to leave, but she refused.
Investigation details
Police inquiry revealed woman's evasive responses
When police arrived and started an inquiry, Siddique identified herself as a 47-year-old Dubai resident.
However, she evaded questions about her visit's purpose and how she reached the actor's residence.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspected she had unlawfully entered Roy Kapur's home with "possible criminal intent."
An FIR was filed against her under Section 331(2) (Punishment for house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on May 26.
Professional front
Roy Kapur is busy with his upcoming film
Despite the ongoing legal trouble, Roy Kapur is all set to appear in Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro... In Dino.
The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.
It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 4.
Last week, makers dropped the teaser for its music album.