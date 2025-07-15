Presenting the fastest Australian bowlers to complete 400 Test wickets

Mitchell Starc delivered a match-winning performance against West Indies in the third and final Test at Sabina Park, Kingston. His six-wicket haul meant Australia bowled out West Indies for just 27/10, the second-lowest score in Tests. Starc also went past 400 Test wickets en route to his six-fer. Notably, the Kingston match marked Starc's 100th Test appearance. On this note, let's look at the fastest Aussie bowlers to complete 100 Test scalps.

#4 Nathan Lyon - 101 Tests The most successful off-spinner in Australia's Test history, Nathan Lyon, took 101 games to complete 400 wickets. He accomplished the milestone in the 2021 Brisbane Test against England. As per ESPNcricinfo, Lyon currently owns 562 scalps from 139 Test matches at 30.14 (BBI: 8/50 ). Lyon has 24 fifers and 26 four-wicket hauls in the format (10WM: 5). His tally of 150 Test wickets in Asia is the most for a non-Asian bowler.

#3 Mitchell Starc - 100 Tests Starc is third on this list, having taken 100 Test matches to attain the milestone. The left-arm pacer returned with 6/9 from 7.3 overs in the fourth innings of the aforementioned game, surpassing his previous-best figures of 6/48. This was his 16th Test fifer as the tally also includes 20 four-wicket hauls and a couple of match 10-fers. Starc, who became the 16th Aussie to complete 100 Test appearances, has now raced to 402 wickets at 27.02.

#2 Shane Warne - 92 Tests Shane Warne, who took 92 Tests to complete 400 wickets in the format, is Australia's most successful Test bowler with 708 wickets. He also holds the record for second-most Test wickets after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800). Warne achieved this feat while playing on pace-friendly Australian pitches in 69 of his 145 Tests. He took his wickets at an average of 25.41, including a record 37 five-wicket hauls and 48 four-fers (BBI: 8/71 ).