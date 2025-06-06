What's the story

Team Australia is gearing up for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, starting June 11.

Eyes will be on Australia's pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, who are proven stars of this format.

They also have prior experience of bowling with the Dukes ball in England.

Ahead of the showdown clash, let's decode the Test record of these pacers at Lord's.