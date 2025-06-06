Presenting Test stats of Australia's pace-bowling trio at Lord's
What's the story
Team Australia is gearing up for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, starting June 11.
Eyes will be on Australia's pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, who are proven stars of this format.
They also have prior experience of bowling with the Dukes ball in England.
Ahead of the showdown clash, let's decode the Test record of these pacers at Lord's.
Stats
Hazlewood has played 3 Lord's Tests so far
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood has played three Lord's Tests so far, all against hosts England in the Ashes.
He has taken 13 wickets in these games at a decent average of 26.15.
Captain Cummins and Starc have played two Tests apiece at the Mecca of Cricket.
While the former has impressed with 10 scalps at 21.10, Starc has managed eight wickets at a higher average of 33.62.
None of these three bowlers even own an innings four-fer here.
England
Their overall stats in England
Coming to their overall Test stats in England, Starc has taken 60 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 30.05 (5W: 3).
Hazlewood's 52 Test wickets in the nation have come in 12 games at a much better average of 26.07 (5W: 2).
Cummins averages 27.17 in England, managing 51 wickets from 11 Tests (5W: 1).
Career
Decoding their overall Test numbers
Last year, Starc became only the fifth Australian bowler to achieve 350 wickets in Test cricket.
Having played 96 games, he has picked a total of 382 wickets at an average of 27.57 (5W: 15).
Hazlewood has 279 Test wickets to his name from 72 Tests at 24.57 (5W: 12).
Cummins boasts 294 scalps in 67 Test at an average of 22.43. The tally includes 13 five-wicket hauls.