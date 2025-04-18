Pat Cummins surprised by tricky Wankhede pitch after SRH's defeat
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) captain Pat Cummins revealed that he was surprised by the difficult surface of the Wankhede Stadium.
This was after his team lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets on April 17.
Batting first, SRH could only manage to score 162 runs in their 20 overs as MI's well-prepared bowlers countered their aggressive batting lineup well.
MI then chased down the target in 18.1 overs, while Cummins bagged three wickets for 26 runs.
Here's more.
Match highlights
MI's successful chase and SRH's unexpected challenge
As mentioned, MI chased down the target comfortably in 18.1 overs with Will Jacks top-scoring with 36 (26).
"They bowled well, shut down a lot of our hitting areas," Cummins lauded MI's bowlers after the match.
They made good use of the slow nature of the pitch and changed their pace to surprise SRH.
"It wasn't the easiest wicket...tricky wicket...when you come here you expect it to be really fluent and fast," said Cummins, sharing his thoughts on the pitch.
Performance review
Cummins reflects on SRH's performance and future challenges
Cummins admitted his side fell short with the bat, saying they were "a few runs short" and would have liked to score more.
He praised MI for their brilliant bowling that "shut down a lot of our hitting areas."
"With 160, you feel like you are a little bit short," he further added.
The SRH skipper also spoke about their away struggles and how they need victories to make it to the finals.
Team status
SRH's current standings and upcoming match
After their loss, SRH now sit at the ninth spot on the points table with just two wins in seven games.
They will get a chance to redeem themselves against MI in a rematch at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on April 23.
The upcoming match could be pivotal for Cummins's team as they look to improve their position in the league.
Wickets
Cummins shines with three wickets for SRH
Although SRH lost, Cummins did well to dismiss the big guns - Rohit Sharma, Jacks, and Suryakumar Yadav.
He conceded 26 runs from his four overs while finishing with an economy rate of 6.50.
With this, Cummins has raced to 70 wickets from 65 IPL games at an average of 31.07. His tally includes a four-wicket haul.
Cummins's 3/26 are his best bowling figures this season. This season, the SRH skipper has snapped up seven wickets from as many games