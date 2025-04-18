What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) captain Pat Cummins revealed that he was surprised by the difficult surface of the Wankhede Stadium.

This was after his team lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets on April 17.

Batting first, SRH could only manage to score 162 runs in their 20 overs as MI's well-prepared bowlers countered their aggressive batting lineup well.

MI then chased down the target in 18.1 overs, while Cummins bagged three wickets for 26 runs.

Here's more.