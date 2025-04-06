What's the story

Mohammed Siraj put on a show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team he was playing for at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The 31-year-old bowler registered his best-ever bowling figures in the IPL, taking a sensational four wickets for just 17 runs.

His brilliance restricted SRH to just 152/8. As GT comfortably prevailed by seven wickets, Siraj is our Player of the Day.