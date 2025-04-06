IPL 2025, SRH vs GT: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Mohammed Siraj put on a show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team he was playing for at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The 31-year-old bowler registered his best-ever bowling figures in the IPL, taking a sensational four wickets for just 17 runs.
His brilliance restricted SRH to just 152/8. As GT comfortably prevailed by seven wickets, Siraj is our Player of the Day.
Game changer
Siraj's impact on the game
Siraj was at his lethal best in the powerplay overs as he dismissed both SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (18) and Travis Head (8) in this phase.
The pacer then trapped Aniket Verma (18) and Simarjeet Singh (0) in the penultimate over to finish with 4/17 from four overs.
These are now his career-best figures. His brilliance restricted SRH to just 152/8.
DYK
Why Siraj is our Player of the Day?
Though GT skipper Shubman Gill (61*) and Washington Sundar (49) played vital knocks, Siraj's contribution was the biggest.
He broke the backbone of SRH's batting order by trapping both their openers.
Notably, he gave away just 14 runs across three powerplay overs. The Sunrisers could not recover thereafter and were restriced to an under-par score.
Rule change
Siraj's thoughts on IPL rules and their impact
"Body is fresh so I am really enjoying my bowling," he told the broadcaster after the first innings.
Siraj also shared his thoughts on the use of saliva in this edition of the IPL. He feels it has played a major role in his success in taking wickets.
"If the ball tails a bit, it is a wicket," he explained. "When there is no saliva, the ball comes onto the bat easily."
Standings update
100 IPL wickets for Siraj
Siraj's brilliant display in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad has pushed him to the second spot in the Purple Cap race.
He now has a total of nine wickets from four matches this season.
With his second scalp, he also completed a century of IPL wickets.
He has now raced to 102 wickets from 97 games at an average of 28.88 (4W: 3). His economy rate read 8.60.