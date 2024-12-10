Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Siraj's on-field behavior during the Adelaide Test has been criticized by Kaif, who took issue with Siraj's reaction to Labuschagne backing away at the last moment and his send-off to Travis Head.

Both Siraj and Head were penalized by the ICC for breaching the code of conduct.

Mohammad Kaif has slammed Mohammed Siraj (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kaif criticizes Mohammed Siraj's on-field behavior during Adelaide Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:35 am Dec 10, 202409:35 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has slammed pacer Mohammed Siraj for his behavior during the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Kaif objected to two particular incidents involving Australian cricketers Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. The first incident happened when Siraj threw the ball at Labuschagne in the first innings, after the latter had backed away because of some movement near the sightscreen.

Incident details

Kaif disapproves Siraj's actions toward Labuschagne

The incident with Labuschagne occurred in the 25th over of Australia﻿'s first innings on Day 1. A visibly upset Siraj threw the ball toward the stumps after Labuschagne backed away at the last moment as a fan moved beer glasses around the sightscreen area. Kaif criticized this behavior of Siraj, saying it wasn't an example a role model should set for future generations.

Second incident

Kaif criticizes Siraj's send-off to Head

The other incident which earned Kaif's ire was Siraj's needless send-off to Travis Head in the second innings, after the former had scored a match-winning 140. "When Travis Head smashed 140, hit you to every nook and corner of the ground, flicked you for a six... After that, Siraj bowled him. I understand the celebration, but I didn't like the send-off," Kaif said.

Penalties imposed

ICC penalizes Siraj and Head for code of conduct breach

After the ugly incident involving Siraj and Head, both players were punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC). They were each fined and awarded one demerit point after being found guilty of breaching the code of conduct. This action was taken after the two engaged in a heated exchange during the second innings of the day-night pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval.

Missed opportunity

Kaif comments on missed catch and crowd reaction

Kaif also highlighted a missed opportunity by Siraj to dismiss Head when he was batting on 79. The pacer dropped a difficult chance off Ashwin's bowling, which could have possibly changed the game. On the Australian spectators booing Siraj, Kaif said there was nothing wrong with it as Head was a local boy and their support for their players is expected.