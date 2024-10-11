Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket Australia is set to host Day/Night Sheffield Shield matches at Adelaide Oval, Gabba, and Bellerive Oval to prepare players for the upcoming pink-ball games.

This move is part of their strategy to enhance domestic players' experience and readiness for international cricket.

Notably, Australia will host India for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which includes a Day/Night Test in Adelaide, starting November 22.

Here's why Cricket Australia will host Day/Night Sheffield Shield matches

By Parth Dhall 03:11 pm Oct 11, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that it will host three Day/Night Sheffield Shield matches this season. The decision comes as part of CA's ongoing commitment to the pink-ball cricket, which has been embraced at both international and domestic levels. The board also pledged to schedule at least one Day-Night Test each summer. Notably, India and Australia will also lock horns in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Match locations

Venues for upcoming pink-ball Sheffield Shield matches

The upcoming pink-ball Sheffield Shield games will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Gabba, and Bellerive Oval. These venues have been selected owing to their previous experience of hosting pink ball Tests. The move aims to prepare the Aussies for the pink-ball games ahead of the summer season.

Preparation plan

CA's strategy to prepare players for international cricket

Ben Oliver, CA's head of national teams, said the organization is always on the lookout to improve the experience for domestic players and prepare them for international cricket. "Playing First-Class matches at Test venues is important, and so too is exposure to day-night conditions which have become a feature of the Australian Test summer over the past decade," Oliver told ESPNcricinfo.

Tour details

Australia set to host India

As mentioned, Australia will host India for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22. The series will also include one Day/Night Test in Adelaide. It is worth noting that Australia have won 11 of their 12 Day/Night Tests as of now. Their only defeat came to the West Indies in Brisbane this year. Notably, India suffered a humilating eight-wicket defeat in their last pink-ball Test Down Under (Adelaide). They were bundled out for 36 in the first innings.