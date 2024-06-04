Next Article

An adventure you just can't miss

Trek through Tasmania's untamed wilderness

By Anujj Trehaan Jun 04, 2024

What's the story Tasmania, Australia, is perfect for those seeking adventure amidst nature. This island state boasts a diverse landscape, including dense rainforests, rugged mountains, serene beaches and wild rivers. Ideal for wilderness trekking, it offers trails for both beginners and experienced hikers. The untouched beauty of Tasmania provides an unforgettable journey through some of the most breathtaking scenery on the planet.

Iconic trek

Discover the Overland Track

The Overland Track is Tasmania's premier wilderness trek, covering 65 kilometers through Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park. This six-day journey starts at Cradle Valley and ends at Lake St Clair, Australia's deepest natural freshwater lake. Along the route, trekkers experience ancient rainforests, alpine meadows, and majestic mountains. Huts are available for overnight stays but require advance booking during the peak season.

Coastal hike

Explore Freycinet Peninsula

For those who prefer coastal scenery, the Freycinet Peninsula offers a spectacular trek with its highlight being the Wineglass Bay Lookout walk. This moderate three-hour return hike provides stunning views of one of Tasmania's most photographed views - Wineglass Bay's perfect crescent beach against turquoise waters. The peninsula also offers longer treks that explore more secluded bays and pristine wilderness areas.

Remote wilderness

Venture into Southwest National Park

Southwest National Park is part of Tasmania's World Heritage Wilderness Area and offers some of the most remote trekking experiences in Australia. The park's rugged terrain challenges even seasoned hikers but rewards them with unparalleled solitude and untouched landscapes. One notable trail is the South Coast Track, a demanding 85-kilometer hike that usually takes about six to eight days to complete.

Tarkine rainforest

Walk among ancient giants

The Tarkine Rainforest in northwest Tasmania provides a unique trekking experience through one of the world's largest temperate rainforests. This area features remarkable biodiversity including towering old-growth forests where you can walk among trees that are centuries old. Several trails range from short walks to multi-day hikes allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in this ancient ecosystem.