'You give your all...': Juhi celebrates SRK's National Award win

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla has congratulated her close friend, Shah Rukh Khan , on recently winning the coveted National Award for Best Actor for his role in Jawan . The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dancing with Khan and wrote a heartfelt message. "HUGE Congratulations on winning the National Award!!!! Very happy for you," she wrote. They have worked together on Darr, Duplicate, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, among others.

Message 'You always give your ALL...' Chawla further wrote, "Well deserved ... you always give your ALL to every film you do!!! Keep Shining ...!!! Much Love and Maannyyyy Congratulations again to you and all your team." Khan shared the National Award with Vikrant Massey, who won for his performance in 12th Fail. This is Khan's first National Award in his 33-year-long career. He is the first Khan among Bollywood's three Khans (Salman, Aamir) to win this award.

Actor's reaction 'I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility' On Friday night, Khan shared a special message after winning the National Award. He said in a video, "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime." "Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the I&B ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor," he added.