MNS workers vandalize dance bar after Raj Thackeray's 'immorality' speech

A group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly vandalized the Night Rider Dance Bar in Panvel late Saturday night. The incident took place hours after MNS chief Raj Thackeray delivered a speech condemning "immoral activities" in Raigad district at the Peasants and Workers Party's 78th foundation day event. Thackeray had criticized the dance bar culture and questioned the legality of such establishments run by non-Marathi people.

Vandalism details MNS workers stormed the bar, causing extensive property damage The MNS workers reportedly stormed the Night Rider Dance Bar near Palaspe Phata in Panvel, causing extensive property damage. They smashed glass decorations and furniture and destroyed liquor bottles. Social media videos showed a chaotic scene inside the bar with broken tables and shattered glass. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Twitter Post Video of incident VIDEO | Maharashtra: MNS workers allegedly vandalised Night Rider Dance Bar in Panvel last night. More details awaited.



(Source: Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/BBCbSyEiPP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2025

Protest justification MNS leader Sandip Deshpande calls it a 'symbolic protest' MNS leader Sandip Deshpande defended the vandalism, calling it a "symbolic protest." He said, "This is a symbolic protest, the bars are illegal, that's why it had to be done immediately. The government should pay attention to this." However, the MNS has been criticized in the past for promoting vigilantism and has been accused of targeting non-Marathi speakers and enforcing linguistic conformity.

Investigation progress Panvel police are investigating the incident The Panvel police have taken cognizance of the incident and are investigating. They are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting eyewitness accounts. However, police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made so far. They said that any action that would be taken will be based on evidence collected during the investigation.