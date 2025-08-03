MNS workers vandalize dance bar after Raj Thackeray's 'immorality' speech

LOADING...
MNS chief Raj Thackeray had criticized dance bars

By Snehil Singh
Aug 03, 2025
05:09 pm
What's the story

A group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly vandalized the Night Rider Dance Bar in Panvel late Saturday night. The incident took place hours after MNS chief Raj Thackeray delivered a speech condemning "immoral activities" in Raigad district at the Peasants and Workers Party's 78th foundation day event. Thackeray had criticized the dance bar culture and questioned the legality of such establishments run by non-Marathi people.

Vandalism details

MNS workers stormed the bar, causing extensive property damage

The MNS workers reportedly stormed the Night Rider Dance Bar near Palaspe Phata in Panvel, causing extensive property damage. They smashed glass decorations and furniture and destroyed liquor bottles. Social media videos showed a chaotic scene inside the bar with broken tables and shattered glass. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Protest justification

MNS leader Sandip Deshpande calls it a 'symbolic protest'

MNS leader Sandip Deshpande defended the vandalism, calling it a "symbolic protest." He said, "This is a symbolic protest, the bars are illegal, that's why it had to be done immediately. The government should pay attention to this." However, the MNS has been criticized in the past for promoting vigilantism and has been accused of targeting non-Marathi speakers and enforcing linguistic conformity.

Investigation progress

Panvel police are investigating the incident

The Panvel police have taken cognizance of the incident and are investigating. They are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting eyewitness accounts. However, police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made so far. They said that any action that would be taken will be based on evidence collected during the investigation.

Public response

Activist Anarjit Chauhan raises concerns over political motives

The incident has sparked political implications and public debate over liquor sales in the region. Activist Anarjit Chauhan said the attack seemed politically motivated with upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. He questioned why police hadn't taken legal action if they saw any immoral activity, suggesting a possible political agenda behind the vandalism.