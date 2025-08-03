Netflix's 'Wednesday' S02 coming soon: Everything to know
What's the story
The second season of Netflix's popular series Wednesday is almost here. The first part (episodes 1-4) will premiere on August 6, while the second part (episodes 5-8) will drop on September 3. The show follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she returns to Nevermore Academy to solve a new mystery with higher stakes than before. Here's all you need to know.
Plot and cast
Cast of 'Wednesday' S02
The second season of Wednesday will delve deeper into dark themes, introduce new enemies, and bring back the creepy charm that defined the first season. The main cast members returning for this season include Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, and Hunter Doohan as Tyler. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will reprise their roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively.
New additions
New characters in 'Wednesday' S02
The second season of Wednesday will also introduce new characters, including Steve Buscemi as Principal Barry Dort, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah B. Taylor. There will be special guest appearances by Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga.
Season themes
What will happen this season?
The upcoming season will explore the themes of loyalty, friendship, and true identity. Per the makers, "This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore." The first part was released in 2022.