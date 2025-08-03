Netflix's 'Wednesday' S02 coming soon: Everything to know

The second season of Netflix 's popular series Wednesday is almost here. The first part (episodes 1-4) will premiere on August 6, while the second part (episodes 5-8) will drop on September 3. The show follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she returns to Nevermore Academy to solve a new mystery with higher stakes than before. Here's all you need to know.

Plot and cast Cast of 'Wednesday' S02 The second season of Wednesday will delve deeper into dark themes, introduce new enemies, and bring back the creepy charm that defined the first season. The main cast members returning for this season include Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, and Hunter Doohan as Tyler. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will reprise their roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively.

New additions New characters in 'Wednesday' S02 The second season of Wednesday will also introduce new characters, including Steve Buscemi as Principal Barry Dort, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah B. Taylor. There will be special guest appearances by Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga.