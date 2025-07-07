'Foundation' S03: Cast, plot, release details
What's the story
The third season of Apple TV+'s Foundation will premiere on July 11 (Friday). The new episodes will be released weekly until the finale on September 12. This installment is set to take place 152 years after the second season's events, introducing a new era with new characters and plotlines. Here's everything to know.
Plot
'The Foundation has become...': S03 synopsis
The official synopsis says, "Set 152 years after the events of season 2, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled. "As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule, whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control."
Casting news
Lee Pace, Jared Harris among returning cast members
Lee Pace and Jared Harris will reprise their roles as Brother Day and Hari Seldon in the third season of Foundation.Other returning cast members include Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, Alexander Siddig as Dr Ebling Mis, and Troy Kotsur as Preem Palver. The show is based on the Foundation series by Isaac Asimov.
New additions
New characters to be introduced in season 3
The third season will also introduce new characters, including Cherry Jones as Foundation Ambassador Quent, Cody Fern as Toran Mallow, and Brandon P Bell as Han Pritcher. Pilou Asbaek from Game of Thrones will be playing Mule, a role earlier played by Mikael Persbrandt. The show has received glowing reviews from Hollywood critics.
Production hurdles
Season 3's release delayed due to strikes, budgetary concerns
The third season's release comes after a longer-than-usual production cycle, partly due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes and reported budgetary concerns. These issues led to series co-creator David S Goyer stepping down as showrunner, with producer Bill Bost taking over. Despite these hurdles, Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss expressed excitement about the show's global success and anticipation for the upcoming season. The first and second seasons have ten episodes each.