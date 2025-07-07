'Foundation' S03: Cast, plot, release details

The third season of Apple TV+ 's Foundation will premiere on July 11 (Friday). The new episodes will be released weekly until the finale on September 12. This installment is set to take place 152 years after the second season's events, introducing a new era with new characters and plotlines. Here's everything to know.

Plot 'The Foundation has become...': S03 synopsis The official synopsis says, "Set 152 years after the events of season 2, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled. "As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule, whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control."

Casting news Lee Pace, Jared Harris among returning cast members Lee Pace and Jared Harris will reprise their roles as Brother Day and Hari Seldon in the third season of Foundation.Other returning cast members include Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, Alexander Siddig as Dr Ebling Mis, and Troy Kotsur as Preem Palver. The show is based on the Foundation series by Isaac Asimov.

New additions New characters to be introduced in season 3 The third season will also introduce new characters, including Cherry Jones as Foundation Ambassador Quent, Cody Fern as Toran Mallow, and Brandon P Bell as Han Pritcher. Pilou Asbaek from Game of Thrones will be playing Mule, a role earlier played by Mikael Persbrandt. The show has received glowing reviews from Hollywood critics.