Summarize Simplifying... In short Ben Stiller and Adam Scott are set to host a podcast for their show 'Severance', offering an in-depth analysis of Season 1 and weekly insights into the upcoming Season 2, due in 2025.

The podcast, produced by Pineapple Street Studios, will feature guests including the show's creator, cast, and superfans.

The second season of 'Severance' will delve deeper into the aftermath of tampering with the severance barrier, a storyline that earned the first season 14 Emmy nominations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Severance' Season 2 to have a companion podcast

Ben Stiller-Adam Scott to host 'Severance' podcast ahead of S02

By Isha Sharma 09:13 am Nov 28, 202409:13 am

What's the story Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Adam Scott are all set to host a companion podcast for the second season of Apple TV+'s thriller series, Severance. The podcast, titled The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott, will offer an episode-by-episode breakdown of the acclaimed show. It will include in-depth discussions with the creators, cast, crew, and fans of the series.

Podcast details

Stiller and Scott to offer insights into 'Severance'

Stiller, who is also a director and executive producer for Severance, will team up with Scott, the star and executive producer of the show. They will rewatch Season 1 and give an "in-depth, never-before-heard analysis" before giving weekly insights into Season 2, which will be released in early 2025. The duo jokingly said: "We have severed ourselves from the world for five years making this show."

Guest lineup

'Severance' podcast to feature creator, cast, and superfans

The podcast's first season will start with two episodes on January 7, followed by daily installments until the second season's premiere on January 17. The second season will be released weekly on Fridays, in line with the show's release schedule, and end on March 21. The guest lineup for Season 1 includes Severance creator Dan Erickson, executive producer Jackie Cohn, and stars Zach Cherry (Dylan), John Turturro (Irving), and Britt Lower (Helly).

Production details

'Severance' podcast to be produced by Pineapple Street Studios

The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott is being produced by Audacy's Pineapple Street Studios. In a statement, Stiller and Scott expressed their satisfaction with the partnership, humorously stating: "We're happy not to be working with Lumon Industries on this podcast and instead to be bringing it to the world with Audacy Podcasts." The production will also involve Stiller's Red Hour and Scott's Great Scott.

Show synopsis

'Severance' Season 2 to explore consequences of severance barrier

The second season of Severance will follow Scott's character Mark and his friends as they deal with the consequences of tampering with the severance barrier. This takes them deeper into a world of challenges and obstacles. The first season of Severance bagged 14 Emmy Award nominations, including for Best Drama Series, Best Directing, and a nod for Scott's lead actor performance.